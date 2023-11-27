"Doing film on cricket is part of my bucket list": Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's love for the game of cricket knows no bounds and he has often expressed his love for it. Recently, he shared that he is keen to do a film on cricket.

He said, "Doing a film on cricket is a part of my bucket list and I hope it gets fulfilled soon. I think my cricket skills will come in real handy whenever such a film happens."

Interestingly, he has played district-level cricket. Previously, he has shared fond memories related to it, "I'm not just a big fan of cricket as not many know this but I actually played under-19 district level cricket! It is one sport that I truly love and follow with a lot of passion. I would have seriously considered taking it up as a profession had I not been inclined to be an entertainer."

"So, whenever I get the opportunity, I ensure that I keep my day free to see India play cricket! I also follow other interesting matches, when India is not playing. I want this World Cup to be as interesting as possible. You can definitely call me obsessed when it comes to cricket and Team India," he added, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2'. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously.

