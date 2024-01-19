Dolly Parton announces new music album on 78th birthday

Los Angeles [US], January 19 : Country music legend and actress Dolly Parton announced new music on her 78th birthday on Friday.

Dolly took to Instagram and revealed that she's marking the occasion in style with some new music.

The star captioned her post, "Surprise! Stream 'Rockstar Deluxe' wherever you get your music."

"Hey fans and friends, It's my birthday so I'm going to give you a present!" she began the message, which was written in an image she posted.

Parton continued, "I'm releasing four never-released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL."

She concluded her message with a sweet note to her fans, writing, "Thanks for everything, Dolly."

The new deluxe version of her rock-inspired album Rockstar, featuring unique additional tracks, follows the album's first release in November of last year.

Parton confirmed the release date in May 2023, revealing that the 30-song album would contain 20 legendary covers and nine originals.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album, Rockstar! I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," she said in a press release at the time.

"I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!" she added.

