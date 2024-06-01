Dolly Parton applauds Beyonce's 'bold' rendition of 'Jolene' on Cowboy Carter album

Washington [US], June 1 : Country music legend Dolly Parton has expressed her admiration for Beyonce's bold rendition of her iconic hit song 'Jolene' featured on the pop superstar's latest venture into the country music genre, the Cowboy Carter album.

In an interview with E! News, Parton shared her thoughts on Beyonce's cover and the possibility of a collaboration at the Grammys.

Parton revealed her surprise upon discovering that Beyonce had chosen to put her own spin on 'Jolene' rather than covering the original version. "I think it was very bold of her," Parton commented, acknowledging the creative liberty Beyonce took with the song.

"But I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them," Parton added.

In her characteristic humour, Parton reflected on the contrast between Beyonce's interpretation of 'Jolene' and her own, playfully quipping, "She wasn't gonna go beg some other woman like I did. 'Don't steal my man.' [Instead, Beyonce says] '..., get out here, .... You ain't stealin' mine.'"

Despite her initial expectation of hearing a rendition closer to the original, Parton expressed pride in Beyonce's overall contribution to country music through the Cowboy Carter album.

She emphasized her appreciation for Beyonce's take on 'Jolene' and acknowledged the uniqueness of their respective lives and artistic styles.

With the album's anticipated success and potential Grammy nomination, Parton expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of performing 'Jolene' alongside Beyonce on the prestigious awards stage.

"Why of course I would," Parton exclaimed to E! News, highlighting her eagerness for such a collaboration. "I mean, who wouldn't wanna sing 'Jolene' with Beyonce?"

Notably, Parton's involvement in the album extended beyond her hit song. She recorded an interlude titled 'Dolly P,' paying homage to another renowned character mentioned in Beyonce's music.

The camaraderie between the two artists was evident as Parton shared their interactions during the album's creation, exchanging gestures of appreciation and support.

This isn't the first time Parton has lauded Beyonce's foray into country music. Previously, when Beyonce's single 'Texas Hold 'Em' topped the Billboard Hot Country chart, Parton took to social media to congratulate her and express her excitement for the album's release.

