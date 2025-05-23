Dolly Parton has no plans to star in Jennifer Aniston's '9 to 5' remake, says "We're not gonna look that good"

Washington [US], May 23 : Singer-songwriter and musician Dolly Parton shared that she has no plans to be in Jennifer Aniston's '9 to 5' remake.

'9 to 5' is a 1980 American comedy film directed by Colin Higgins, who wrote the screenplay with Patricia Resnick, and starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman, Elizabeth Wilson, and Sterling Hayden.

In an interview, Parton recently shared that she always wanted to see a remake of the 1980s comedy classic. In the original, the country music icon starred as Doralee Rhodes, alongside Lily Tomlin as Violet Newstead and Jane Fonda as Judy Bernly, as reported by People.

"Jane, Lily and I have been trying for years to try to come up with a 9 to 5: Two through the years," said Parton, adding, "It never happened."

Although Aniston wants to include all three of the original actresses in the film's remake, Parton shared that she is not sure if that is going to happen.

"We have no plans to be in that," the singer said, adding, "But I do wish her the best, because the script I read, I thought, was really good and a new and different take that really brings the office up to date the way that people live now," according to People.

"But I think a lot of it is that, you know, we're all older now," Parton told the outlet. "We're not gonna look that good on the big screen. All of us up there with all those beautiful, young, fresh people ... so I don't know."

Despite the fact that Parton won't be making an appearance on the big screen, she is ready to offer her vocals for the remake since she and Aniston "have been friends through the years."

"I told her, I said, 'you're more than welcome to use my song '9 to 5,' and if you need some additional songs, or if you need the '9 to 5' song rewritten or reworked, you know, to do that,'" Parton said about her conversation with Aniston, reported People.

Parton shared her confidence that "some great person" will be found and cast to play Rhodes. But Parton is still hoping to contribute to the cult classic remake.

"I really would love to see the show, and I'd love to be able to write some music, be involved in that way with it," Parton said.

Aniston is producing the '9 to 5' remake, with Diablo Cody (Juno) writing the script.

"They were looking for a writer, and I heard about it, and I really move on things," Cody told PEOPLE in August 2024. "I thought, 'If I don't do this, I'm going to regret it.' And that's always the sign. I think to myself, 'Would I be viciously jealous of the person who took this job if I didn't take it?' If the answer is yes, I have to do it," reported People.

