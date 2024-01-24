Dolly Parton jokes her husband was 'jealous' of her viral cheerleader outfit

Los Angeles, Jan 24 Singer-actress Dolly Parton has shared that the chocolate cake she bakes for her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, isn't the only thing he's a fan of, there's an outfit in question as well.

Just days after releasing her latest album 'Rockstar' in November, 2023, Parton took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game, and she was aptly dressed for the occasion in a white vest with blue stars, blue crop top and white shorts, reports 'People'.

"It turned out pretty cool and my husband liked it. He said, 'Those shorts were a little too short.' I said, 'Jealous?'," Parton recalled with a laugh.

"And I said, 'They weren't as short as the other girls!’ He was just being funny. I think he thought - because everybody's making a to-do over it - he thought, well, maybe you shouldn't be showing your butt at that age. But anyway, he got a kick out of it too", she added.

As per 'People', Parton and her husband have been married since 1966 - more than half of Parton's life - and she just celebrated her 78th birthday last Friday.

Her favorite gift was actually a very thoughtful, if belated, one she just received.

Talking about the gift, she told 'People', "It was a glass heart of Carl and I when we were younger, and it was carved into the glass inside. You put it on a little light or a little podium and then it has a battery, and you can turn it on".

She added, "We go around and around and around. I think those very personal gifts like that are always so sweet".

As for Parton's tips for feeling confident no matter what she wears, be it an apron in the kitchen or a tiny cheering costume, she says she holds having fun at the forefront.

She said, "I try not to get into anything I don't think I can pull off, just like that little Dallas Cowgirl outfit. I really thought, well, I'm just going to do this for fun, because I mean, I've never been to one of their halftime shows, and they're so famous, the girls".

