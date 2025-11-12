Dolly Parton on Turning 80 and Her Future: "I Ain't Got Time to Get Old!"

Washington DC [US], November 12 : Country music icon Dolly Parton has opened up about her seven-decade-long career, personal sacrifices, and future plans while discussing her new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. The legendary singer reflected on her journey, faith, and resilience, declaring that she is far from slowing down as she nears 80, according to People.

"You know, I have just been going so fast my whole life," Parton said, adding that while compiling her book, she realized how much she had given up for her career. "I never had children, so at least I didn't have a guilty feeling. I'm thankful that I got to see my dreams come true."

Parton recently postponed several concerts due to health challenges following a kidney-stone-related infection. Despite the setback, she remains upbeat. "People say, 'Well, you're going to be 80 years old.' Well, so what? Look at all I've done in 80 years. I feel like I'm just getting started," she said, asserting, "I ain't got time to get old!," according to People.

The Queen of Country, who rose to fame after partnering with Porter Wagoner on his television show before launching a solo career with hits like Jolene and Coat of Many Colors, recalled facing sexism in the industry. "You have to grow into things, and you have to grow out of things; that's how I handled my career," she shared, crediting her determination and Christian faith for her longevity in the business.

"I'm a star to everybody but me," Parton noted. "I'm just a working girl. I always just say that I'm a workhorse that looks like a show horse."

Her achievements include 11 Grammy Awards, an Emmy, 25 chart-topping hits, and more than 100 million albums sold. Her ventures extend beyond music into various projects, including hospitality, beauty, and entertainment. "I'm not trying to outdo anybody except me," she said. "Dreams nor wishes come true without a lot of hard work," as quoted by People.

Earlier this year, Parton lost her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean. While she admitted neglecting her own health during that period, she recently reassured fans she is doing fine. "Lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am... I wanted you to know that I'm not dying," she said in a video message.

Looking ahead, Parton is preparing for the Broadway debut of her stage musical Dolly: A True Original Musical in 2026. "I'm proud of my legacy so far," she said. "I just want to be able to do good things that can be carried on and be of use to other people," according to People.

Dolly Parton's new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, is out now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor