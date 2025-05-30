Dolly Parton opens up about the loss of husband Carl Dean

Washington [US], May 30 : Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer, has shared her thoughts on the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March after a prolonged illness.

According to People magazine, in a recent interview, Parton spoke about the pain of losing her partner of almost 60 years and how her faith has helped her cope with the loss.

Parton expressed her belief that she will see Dean again someday, and said, "I truly believe that I'm going to see him again someday."

She also finds solace in the memories they shared and the life they built together.

"I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we've built together," Parton said, as quoted by People magazine.

To honour Dean's memory, Parton is focusing on her work and other projects, and said, "I'm putting my energy into other things to keep him ever-present in everything that I do."

Parton and Dean's love story began in 1964, and they married in 1966.

Dean remained out of the spotlight throughout their marriage, but was always Parton's biggest fan.

Following Dean's death, Parton released the song 'If You Hadn't Been There,' which she dedicated to her late husband.

In the song, she reflects on the impact Dean had on her life and career.

