Dolly Parton postpones concerts due to "health challenges"

Washington, DC [US], September 29 : Country music legend Dolly Parton postponed her upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to medical concerns, E! News reported.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she shared on Instagram. "As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

She noted that she is rescheduling her performances from December 2025 to September 2026.

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see," Parton continued. "You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show-ready, as they say," as quoted by E! News.

"Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she added. "But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

While the country icon didn't give further details on her health scare, she was recently forced to pull out of a Dollywood event after being diagnosed with a kidney stone that she said was causing "a lot of problems," E! News reported.

Earlier, Dolly Parton was unable to attend a major event at her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee due to a kidney stone and subsequent infection, but the 79-year-old still made her presence felt virtually as the park unveiled its next big attractionNight Flight Expedition, a ride set to open in 2026, E! News reported.

Addressing fans in a video message during the ceremony, Parton explained her absence. "Hello Dollywood! It's me," Dolly said in a video shared during the unveiling ceremony. "I knowand I'm here, and you're there. And you're wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. Turned out it'd given me an infection," Dolly continued, "and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"She noted that she had a kidney stone that was causing her "a lot of problems".

Dolly lamented that her doctor advised against her visit to the theme park. "I was looking so forward to it," she added. "But I'm there with you in spirit," as quoted by E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor