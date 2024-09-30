Dolly Parton remembers Kris Kristofferson: "What a Great Loss"

Washington [US], September 30 : Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her dear friend and fellow country music icon, Kris Kristofferson, who passed away on September 28 at the age of 88.

In a poignant tribute shared on Instagram on Monday, Parton expressed her deep sorrow, stating, "What a great loss, what a great writer, what a great actor, what a great friend."

She concluded her heartfelt message with the touching sentiment, "I will always love you," signing off with a butterfly graphic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAhWIXZPtIa/

Parton and Kristofferson enjoyed a long-standing friendship, collaborating on numerous duets throughout their careers, including beloved songs like "From Here to the Moon and Back" and "Put It Off Until Tomorrow."

In 1982, the pair, alongside Willie Nelson and Brenda Lee, released a compilation album titled 'The Winning Hand', which later inspired a TV special hosted by Johnny Cash in 1985.

Just days before his passing, Parton reminisced about their musical bond by posting a nostalgic video of the two performing the playful song "Ping Pong" from 'The Winning Hand'.

"There's nothing like making music with friends!" she wrote, showcasing her joy in their shared experiences.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAHRs3NSSsB/

On social media, Kristofferson had expressed gratitude for Parton's heartfelt post, resharing it with a message of appreciation.

The two artists often celebrated each other's milestones, as evidenced by a birthday wish Parton shared for Kristofferson in June 2019.

Kristofferson's family announced his passing, sharing that he died peacefully at home in Maui, surrounded by loved ones.

In a heartfelt statement, they said, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully... We're all so blessed for our time with him."

They encouraged fans to remember him fondly, saying, "When you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

Kris Kristofferson is survived by his wife, Lisa Meyers, and their five children, along with three children from previous marriages.

His remarkable career spanned both music and film, with notable roles in classics such as 'A Star Is Born' and the 'Blade' trilogy.

