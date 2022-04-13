Dolly Sohi recalls Baisakhi celebrations in childhood

Mumbai, April 13 With the Baisakhi festival around the corner, actress Dolly Sohi, who is currently seen in TV show 'Parineetii' remembers her childhood memories of the festival in Amritsar.

She says: "I remember during my childhood in my hometown Amritsar, we used to participate in Nagar Kirtans and spend our day paying our respects to the Khalsa. Elders used to recite the sacred hymns, sing songs, and pay tribute to the Guru Granth Sahib which is the holy book of the Sikhs."

The 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress continues: "I remember it used to be so much fun. Dance performances including Bhangra and Gidda are also performed on this day. We used to be dressed in our best clothes and exchange sweets. Apart from these activities, fairs used to be also organised. Children and youth showcase their skills in martial arts along with the drummers and bands around, men swing swords, all these make the festival very exciting."

Sharing about her celebration for the year. She adds: "In Mumbai, to mark the celebration I never miss to visit Gurudwara. Here also in Mumbai we all enjoy the harvesting festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. It also marks the commencement of the Sikh new year and we pay our tribute to tenth guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

"The day is very significant for us. I enjoy staying connected to my culture and tradition. I will make sure to manage time from my shooting schedule and visit Gurudwara with my family this year too."

Dolly is known for featuring in shows like 'Kalash', 'Meri Durga', 'Bhabhi', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' and 'Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby'.

