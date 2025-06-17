Domestic release of 'Die, My Love' announced

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : The domestic release date of Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson-starrer 'Die, My Love' has been unveiled.

Lynne Ramsay's directorial will be released in the US on November 7, as per Deadline.

The movie follows Lawrence as a mother in rural American, battling with psychosis as it takes a toll on her husband played by Pattinson. Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte and LaKeith Stanfield also star.

Die, My Love was produced by Andrea Calderwood, Justine Ciarrocchi, Lawrence, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, Martin Scorsese and Molly Smith. Production companies include Excellent Cadaver, Black Label Media and Sikelia Productions, with Black Label also financing.

Said Ramsay, "At the heart of this story is the complexity of love and how it can change and transform over time. I aimed to keep it grounded, human, spontaneous and funny at times, capturing the moments that feel small but carry a lot of weight. This film is for anyone who's ever been in a relationship - there's heartbreak and beauty in vulnerability."

The film was recently screened at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Ramsay's supporting cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte.

Ramsay is a Cannes veteran, with each of her five feature films now having premiered at the festival. Her 1999 debut "Ratcatcher" premiered in the festival's Un Certain Regard section and went on to win the BAFTA Award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, reported Variety.

