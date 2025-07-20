‘Don’ Director Chandra Barot Passes Away at 86; Film Industry Pays Emotional Tributes

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, best remembered for directing the cult classic Don (1978) starring Amitabh Bachchan, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86. His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the sad news, stating that he had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years. Barot was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital under the supervision of Dr. Manish Shetty and had also been admitted to Jaslok Hospital earlier during his prolonged illness. His death marks the end of an era, as he was celebrated not only for his work but also for his cinematic vision and sharp intellect.

The announcement of Barot’s death led to an outpouring of grief and tributes from the Indian film industry. Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, currently directing Don 3, expressed his sorrow on Instagram, writing, “Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family.” Akhtar’s message reflected the immense respect Barot commanded within the industry. His contribution to Indian cinema—especially for shaping one of its most stylish and enduring franchises—left a profound impact on generations of filmmakers, artists, and audiences alike.

Director Kunal Kohli shared a deeply emotional tribute on X (formerly Twitter), recounting personal memories with Barot. Kohli revealed that Barot was the only director he had ever assisted, albeit not on Don, but on a project called Boss with Vinod Khanna, which unfortunately never released. Kohli nostalgically recalled skipping college to work alongside Barot, describing him as a remarkably sharp and kind-hearted man. He added that their conversations were both enlightening and fun. Kohli concluded by thanking Barot for creating Don, a film he described as “one of Indian cinema’s most stylish to date,” reflecting the deep admiration Barot continues to inspire.

Chandra Barot's directorial journey began with Don, a film born out of necessity when actor-producer Nariman Irani suffered financial loss after Zindagi Zindagi (1972). To help Irani, Barot teamed up with legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed, whose script had been turned down by stars like Dev Anand, Dharmendra, and Jeetendra. Against the odds, Don became a cultural phenomenon and gave Amitabh Bachchan one of his most iconic roles. While Barot later directed Aashrita (1989) and Pyar Bhara Dil (1991), several other projects like Boss and Neil Ko Pakadna... Impossible remained unfinished, never seeing the limelight they perhaps deserved.

Even decades after its release, Chandra Barot’s legacy lived on through the Don franchise. In 2006, the film was reimagined with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, paying homage to Barot’s original vision. This modern version struck a chord with a new generation of viewers and was followed by a successful sequel. Now, with Don 3 in the works—featuring Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon under Farhan Akhtar’s direction—Barot’s influence continues to shape Indian cinema. Though he is no longer with us, his storytelling, flair, and the timeless impact of Don ensure that Chandra Barot’s legacy will endure for years to come.