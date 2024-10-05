Donald Glover cancels 2024 Childish Gambino tour dates after hospitalisation

Los Angeles [US], October 5 : Donald Glover has cancelled the remainder of his Childish Gambino concert tour in North America and Europe due to health issues.

Glover, who has been battling an undisclosed ailment, took to X and shared that his condition deteriorated after a show in New Orleans, leading him to seek medical attention in Houston, as per Variety.

"After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the U.S. tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," Glover wrote on X.

He requested his fans to request his privacy and keep supporting him.

He added, "My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the U.K. and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support."

While he specifically canceled the tour dates in North America, the UK and the rest of Europe, he did not mention whether his concerts in New Zealand and Australia, in January and February 2025, would be affected.

The "New World" tour was part of the self-proclaimed "final" project from Glover's Childish Gambino persona, which includes his latest album, "Bando Stone and the New World," a forthcoming film of the same name, and a re-release of the pandemic-era "3.15.2020" album.

