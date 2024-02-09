Donald Glover talks about meeting Brad Pitt, having a female writers’ room

Los Angeles, Feb 9 Actor and creator Donald Glover, who plays the role of John Smith, talks about meeting the legendary actor Brad Pitt while preparing for this series ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’.

He said: “I met Brad and we talked a little bit about his movie but I am a very big under-promise and over-deliver. I feel with remakes, people already hate them, they are already mad about it and I like that because that puts you in a place where you have to have a point of view and not do the same thing over.”

He further explained why it was important to have female writers room for the series: “Francesca Sloane who is the writer of Atlanta is an amazing writer, a really sweet person, and a good friend. When we started writing for the series, Mr & Mrs Smith, one thing that we thought was important was to have a female perspective.

“My main thought behind this was if we are going to talk about relationships, it is imperative to have women’s perspectives throughout the entire series. I thought the female gaze for the whole story would be cool. Apart from me and my brother, everyone in the writing room was female and I genuinely feel that it helped the show.”

‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ spans eight gripping episodes co-created and co-produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover starring Maya Erskine as Jane Smith and Donald Glover as John Smith.

The action-comedy series is now streaming exclusively in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on Prime Video.

