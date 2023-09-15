Donald Glover’s ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Lando’ is now a movie

Los Angeles [US], September 15 : Donald and Stephen Glover’s forthcoming Lando Calrissian project has undergone a major change.

According to Deadline, Lando Calrissian will return in a theatrical feature film instead of a new Star Wars series.

The news was revealed Thursday via the actor’s brother and fellow Atlanta EP Stephen Glover, who was working on the project with Donald.

“It’s not even a show,” the three-time Atlanta Emmy nominee revealed in an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. “The idea right now is to do a movie. … Right now because of the strike, it’s like [a game of] telephone.”

According to Variety, Donald Glover revealed in a video interview with GQ magazine in April that he was talking to Lucasfilm about another Lando-centric project in the “Star Wars” universe. He said, “We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

“Lando is charm incarnate,” Glover continued at the time. “He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?”

Glover added, “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time… People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

More details regarding the project are awaited.

