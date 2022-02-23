'Dongalunnaru Jagratha' first look out
By IANS | Published: February 23, 2022 03:33 PM2022-02-23T15:33:03+5:302022-02-23T15:45:24+5:30
Hyderabad, Feb 23 With Sri Simha Koduri as the hero, the first-look poster of 'Dongalunnaru Jagratha' was unveiled on Wednesday. The poster was dropped on the occasion of Sri Simha Koduri's birthday.
What appears like a novel concept, the poster creates much anticipation. A car on the highway, with a no u-turn sign, the hero is seen in a tricky situation.
Preethi Asrani plays the female lead in 'Dongalunnaru Jagratha,' while Samuthirakani will also be seen in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Satish Tripura.
The film is produced jointly by D Suresh Babu and Sunitha Tati, while Kaala Bhairava is in charge of the music composition.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor