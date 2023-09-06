'Dono' actor Rohan Khurana has this to say about film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : After 'Thappad', actor Rohan Khurana will be seen in Rajshri Production's next 'Dono'.

‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

On working in the film, Rohan said, "I am so thrilled to be a part of 'Dono.' Even though I can't reveal much about the character, it has been a creatively stimulating journey and I am delighted over all the love and positive response that the trailer has been garnering! I can't wait for the audiences to experience the magic of 'Dono'."

The makers recently launched the film's trailer in a grand way in Mumbai. Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon also marked their presence at the trailer launch.

Proud grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra’s heartwarming message for his grandson Rajveer was one of the main highlights of the event. Dharmendra in Hindi said, “One day when Sunny told me that my grandson Rajveer is making his debut, the news made me so happy as a grandfather. The film is being produced by Rajshri Productions, and I know it will be a great film. I wish both Paloma and Rajveer the best because I know what it feels like to be a newcomer in this industry. I pray for everyone and film to do well.”

The film is all set to be released on October 5.

