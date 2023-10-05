'Dono' premiere: Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon extend wishes to Rajveer-Paloma on their Bollywood debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Makers of the romantic drama film 'Dono' on Thursday hoisted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai where several B-Town celebs marked their presence.

'Dono' marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Actor Sunny Deol also arrived at the premier of 'Dono' and was seen donning a black shirt paired with blue jeans and matching coat.

Talking to media, Sunny said, "I hope you all will like this film and will give a lot of love to these children. They need support from all of you. The rest depends on their ability, but support is very important."

Sunny Deol's brother Bobby Deol also arrived at the premiere and said, "My film was released 28 years ago on this day, so I can understand how much excitement and anxiety there is when the first film releases. I wish both of them (Rajveer and Paloma) all the very best."

Apart from them, Paloma's mother Poonam Dhillon also arrived at the premiere. She looked beautiful in a pink saree.

Poonam said, "Today is a very emotional day for all of us and I am very proud that Paloma has worked so hard and done such a good job. Whoever has watched the film called me and said she has done a wonderful job. I wish her all the best. I always tell her to be emotionally strong, it's a tough world out there."

The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart."

