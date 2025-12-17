Don't Abuse Technology: Sreeleela Takes A Bold Stand Against AI Misuse

Sreeleela is emerging as Industry’s new buzz girl, and she is making the right kind of noise even before her big Hindi film debut. By choosing to publicly call out the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake-style content, she is shaping a strong, responsible image for herself, one that blends star power with integrity and social awareness. She took to her instagram and shared the same.

“I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion. Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment. I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. 🙏🏻 The authorities will be taking it over from here."

This powerful note positions Sreeleela as more than just the next big face to watch; it presents her as a young star who understands the pulse of the digital generation and is unafraid to speak up. Even before her Bollywood debut, she is building buzz for the right reasons and taking a stand for women’s safety, consent, and dignity in an increasingly tech-driven world. By calling on fans to stop engaging with AI-generated, harmful content, Sreeleela is turning her growing popularity into a force for change