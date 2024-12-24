"Don't believe everything": Jeff Bezos denies reports of USD 600 mn marriage with fiancee Lauren Sanchez

Washington [US], December 24 : Jeff Bezos has denied the rumours about his marriage with Lauren Sanchez in a lavish ceremony close to Christmas.

Taking to the official handle of X, the founder of Amazon, responded to the reports that he is tying the knot and included the information mentioned in the recent The New York Post article, that claimed he and his fiancee were set to have a 600 million dollars wedding in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday, December 28, reported People.

CEO of Pershing Square Bill Ackman reposted the Post article with the caption, "This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money."

Bezos replied, "Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false none of this is happening."

"The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible," added Jeff.

Bezos then called out publications who posted the false news, "Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen," as per the outlet.

https://x.com/JeffBezos/status/1870833626079752672

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, responded to the post, saying, "That said, I hope you do hold an epic wedding. It's nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present. A world where there are amazing events somewhere is better than a world where they are happening nowhere.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1870884997848281263

Bezos and Sanchez were dating in January 2019, and the couple got engaged in May 2023. A source previously told that they were "on cloud nine so happy and madly in love" after their engagement news, reported People.

Bezos shares four kids, three sons and one daughter with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, while Sanchez shares son Nikko with ex Tony Gonzalez and kids Evan and Ella with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, reported People.

