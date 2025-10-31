"Don't blame me for Nehal and Baseer's eviction": Vijay Vikram Singh says he's not 'Bigg Boss'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Voice artist and famous Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh has once again cleared the air, confirming that he is not "Bigg Boss."

In a recent Instagram video, the well-known voice artist addressed the long-running confusion among fans who believe he is the powerful voice speaking directly to contestants on the show.

Over the years, many viewers have assumed that Singh is the voice of Bigg Boss, the one giving instructions inside the house. However, Singh clarified that his role is limited to narration, which includes updates, recaps, and time cues for the audience.

In the video, he said, "Bigg Boss aap sabhi ko batana chahte hain... bhai, ye main nahi bolta hoon Bigg Boss mein. Matlab, jo awaaz aap show mein sunte hain, jaise 'Bigg Boss chahte hain' ya 'Main chahta hoon ki aap ye karein,' woh meri awaaz nahi hai. Main Bigg Boss nahi hoon."

He further explained that there are actually two voices on the show: one is the actual Bigg Boss voice that speaks to contestants, and the other is his voice, used for narration.

"Show mein do awaaz hain," he said. "Dusri awaaz, jaise 'Dopahar 12 baje,' ya 'Aage dekhiye,' ye sab meri awaaz hai. Contestants se baat karte waqt jo awaaz aap sunte hain, woh main nahi hoon."

Singh also addressed one of the most common misconceptions about him: that he influences evictions or contestants' fates inside the house. He added with a smile, "Baseer nikal gaye hain, Nehal nikal gayi hain, lekin isme mera koi haath nahi hai. Mera yogdan sirf itna hai ki main samay bata deta hoon aur aapko updates deta hoon."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.'

Currently, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha remain in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

