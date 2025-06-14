Don't categorise 'Akkenam' as a woman-centric film, says Keerthi Pandiyan

Chennai, June 14 Actress Keerthi Pandiyan, who plays the lead in director Uday K's upcoming film 'Akkenam', on Saturday asked people not to categorize the film as a women-centric film, saying that this was a film whose protagonist was a woman but the story of which would be relevant to everyone.

Speaking at the audio and trailer launch event of 'Akkenam', the actress, who will be seen acting with her father Arun Pandiyan in the film, said, "I asked the director why he wrote this story from a female's perspective. He replied that in his life, his mom was the strongest woman and that he could write this only from a woman's perspective."

However, the actress pointed out that this film was not only for women.

"This is not a women-centric film nor is it a film only for women. It is a film in which certain things happen to a character. How that character handles that situation and overcomes it is what the film is all about. It can be a woman or a man," she said.

Asking people not to categorize this film as a woman-centric film,the actress disclosed that she played a cab driver in the film.

"I love to drive and I play a cab driver in this film. So, I loved working in this film. If not an actor, I think I would have probably been a racer," she said.

Going on to give details of how this project happened, the actress said, "Director Uday narrated this story to me four years ago. Before narration, he reached out to me with a what'sApp message. He sent me the link to his shortfilm Yaakai Thiri. It was a narrative adaptation. It was handled well. Also, the director was firm about the fact that the unit that made the short film would be the team that would make this film. I liked that very much."

Stating that from accidents to wars, there was a lot that was happening around us, the actress said, "Everyday, I would wonder what I can do or how can I contribute? The answer I have is through art. Whatever I can do with this art form, even if it is small, I will choose only that. I wish to be responsible. Be it the stories I do or the characters I essay, I believe they must be responsible. I have always done socially responsible roles," she said.

Meanwhile, the director of the film Uday explained what the title of the film meant. he said that the title of the film Akkenam refers to the Tamil alphabet 'Aayutha Ezhuthu'. The alphabet is represented by three dots. Stating that as this film had three important characters, they considered naming the film 'Akkenam'.

The film, which is being produced by Arun Pandian himself along with Saravana Kumar and A K Sekar, is to hit screens on July 4.

Cinematography for the film is by Vignesh Govindarajan and music is by Barath Veeraraghavan. The film, which will have editing by Devathyan, has been co-directed by Bhuvaneshwaran. Art direction for the film is by Raja and stunts have been choreographed by PC Stunts.

