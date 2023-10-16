'Don't go by what other people are doing': Kritika's fashion tip for fans

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Actor Kritika Kamra who was seen in the web show 'Bambai Meri Jaan' recently, walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

The actor wore a white coloured top with a matching long coat and trousers.

Sharing details of her outfit, Kamra told ANI, "This outfit is very much like my own personal style. I like things with collars and exaggerated shoulders. I wear a lot of basics and essentials with good quality. I like mix-and-match outfits and anything that can go from day to night."

She also gave fashion tips to his fans and said, "Don't go by what other people are doing. Do you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kritika was last seen in 'Bambai Meri Jaan', in which she played a gangster, Habiba.

The series is based on Mumbai's underworld and some notorious figures. It featured Kay Kay Menon, Hussain Dalal, Saurabh Sachdeva, Amyra Dastur, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and others.

Kamra is known for playing Arohi in TV shows 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai', Dr Nidhi in 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', Ananya in 'Reporters' and Chandrakanta in 'Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta'. In 2014 she participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

