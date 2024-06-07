"Don't make me cry...": Jennifer Aniston on her show 'Friends' turning 30

Washington [US], June 7 : Jennifer Aniston spoke about the 50 years of her hit show 'Friends' and on the passing away of her co-star Matthew Perry at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, reported People.

"Oh God, don't make me cry!" Aniston responded in a clip, shared on X about the comedy, which followed a group of six close friends Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Aniston's Rachel Green in New York City.

"I won't, we won't make each other cry," Brunson, 34, replied, as Aniston said, "Okay."

"But, you're already crying," the Abbott Elementary star added before asking Aniston, "Do you want a minute? We don't have to talk about [it.]"

"Sorry, I just started thinking about..." Aniston began, before being handed a tissue. "It's happy tears," she insisted, adding, "Okay, and we're back!"

'Friends' ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 and continues to garner new generations of fans decades later.

As the conversation continued, Aniston shared, "And I'm turning 30, what a coincidence!"

During her converation with Quinta Brunson for Variety's Actors on Actors conversation, she was asked by Brunson, "When you were a baby on that show you were so advanced... your fine motor skills were insane."

"Wasn't I? I was an old soul," Aniston replied.

"Crazy, 30!" the Morning Show star added, as Brunson responded, "That show premiered when I was five and it continues to be one of the best shows on television."

In October 2023, Aniston and the rest of the 'Friends' cast released a statement about Perry's death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their message read. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued at the time. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." 'Friends' is available to stream on Max, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor