Don't question the nation that retaliates, question the one that sends terror across borders: Unni Mukundan

Chennai, May 9 In the wake of tensions escalating between India and Pakistan, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has pointed out that questions must be asked to the nation that was sending terror across borders and not to the nation that was only retaliating.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the actor posted a story in which he said, "A nation's right to defend itself against terror should not be misunderstood as a thirst for war. Those who support a strong response are not warmongers, they are citizens who value security & justice."

The actor pointed out, "There is a profound moral difference between unprovoked aggression and necessary defence. When innocent lives are lost in a deliberate act of terror, a measured response becomes a responsibility, not a choice.

"Seeking peace does not mean accepting harm in silence. Don't question the nation that retaliates. Question the one that sends terror across borders."

The actor's observations came even as the conflict between India and Pakistan escalated with Pakistani forces launching multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border of India on the intervening night of May 8 and May 9. Pakistan's troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed by the Indian Armed Forces, which gave a befitting reply to the enemy.

On the work front, Unni Mukundan, who is basking in the success of a string of superhits including the Malayalam action entertainer 'Marco' and the Tamil action drama 'Garudan', recently announced that he was to turn a director soon and that his first film would be a superhero film.

The actor also disclosed that the film was to be produced by Sree Gokulam Movies' Gokulam Gopalan and that it would be co-produced by V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, Unni said the film's script will be by Maverick Midhun Manuel Thomas. Moreover, it will have Krishnettan as its executive producer.

Stating that he would start working on this superhero film of his after he finishes his commitments in Telugu, Unni Mukundan has said that pre-production work for the film was currently on and that shooting would begin next year.

