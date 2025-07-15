"Don't take one day for granted": 'Panchayat' fame actor Aasif Khan pens motivating note after battling "health issues"

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 15 : Actor Aasif Khan, best known for his roles in 'Panchayat' and 'Mirzapur', is currently dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation.

On Tuesday, Aasif took to Instagram to share his health update, stating that he is on the road to recovery. However, he did not mention what happened to him. Several media reports claimed that he suffered a heart attack.

In one of his Instagram Stories, Aasif shared a picture from what seemed to be the hospital room, and wrote in the caption, "Realising after watching this for past 36 hours. Life is short, don't take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed."

In his next post, he thanked his well-wishers for checking on him.

"Over the past few hours, I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," he posted.

Aasif's last theatrical release was Sidhaant Sachdev's horror comedy film 'The Bhootnii'.

