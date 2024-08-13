"Don't think I deserved this honour": Shabana Azmi on getting honorary doctorate from Kolkata-based university

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 13 : Shabana Azmi expressed gratitude for receiving an honorary doctorate from Techno India University (TIU), a prominent university in Kolkata.

After receiving the honour, Shabana Azmi told media, "I am very honoured to get the honorary D.Litt from Techno India University because the stature of the other recipients was so high, my attempts of being so modest that I don't think I deserved this honour. But I do believe, now that I have got it, it also places a responsibility on me. I think art can be used as an instrument for social change and that is what I have tried to do in my own little way."

Earlier, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and penned a note that reflects her abundant happiness on receiving the honorary doctorate in the presence of the Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Notable personalities, including musician Shankar Mahadevan, actress Shabana Azmi and former Indian tennis player Leander Paes on Monday received honorary doctorate from Techno India University (TIU), a prominent university in Kolkata.

On receiving such honour, Shankar Mahadevan during media interaction said, "This is a very special day for me, I am completely grateful and honoured to receive this Doctorate from Techno India, a very prestigious organisation."

"I feel even more blessed because of the people along with whom I received it...I thank them for giving me this honour. It is also a responsibility to work harder in the field of music, not just for entertainment but to use music as a tool for the betterment of humanity and address various causes that are associated with human beings," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor