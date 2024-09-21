DOP Rathnavelu spent 30 sleepless nights perfecting 'Devara: Part 1's visual mastery

Mumbai, Sep 21 Cinematographer Rathnavelu has opened up about the meticulous process behind the upcoming Telugu action drama ‘Devara: Part 1,’ starring NTR Jr. He revealed that he dedicated over 30 sleepless nights to perfecting the film’s stunning visuals, focusing on intricate colour grading and aligning the vast array of VFX shots.

Taking to X, Rathnavelu shared an image with NTR Jr, along with a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the shoot of the movie.

He highlighted how various formats, including IMAX, Premier Large Format, D-Box, and 4DX, were meticulously delivered on time for global release.

"Spent 30 plus sleepless nights on the colour grading and matching humongous VFX shots of #Devara! Delivered IMAX, Premier Large format, D-Box, 4Dx, Overseas 2.35 mm content etc on time. Enjoy our #Devara in theatres! @tarak9999 @SivaKoratala @anirudhofficial @RathnaveluDop #JanhviKapoor #SaifAliKhan @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts,” wrote Rathnavelu.

The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside NTR Jr the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

'Devara: Part 1' is set for release on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, Rathnavelu, who has assisted cinematographer Rajiv Menon, for Mani Rathnam's ‘Bombay’, is known for his work in movies like-‘Aravindhan’, ‘Sandhippoma’, ‘Sethu’, ‘Bagavathi’,’Thirumalai’, ‘Maayavi’, ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’, ‘1: Nenokkadine’, ‘Kumari 21F’, ‘Rangasthalam’, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’.

His last work was the 2022 Tamil action thriller ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’, written and directed by Pandiraj, and produced by Sun Pictures. The film starred Suriya, Vinay Rai and Priyanka Mohan.

He also has ‘RC16’ in the pipeline.

On the professional front, NTR Jr first appeared as a child artiste in the 1991 film 'Brahmarshi Viswamitra', written, directed and starred by his grandfather NT Rama Rao. He essayed the titular role as Lord Rama in the 1997 mythological film 'Ramayanam'.

He made his debut as Venu Reddy in 2001 with the film 'Ninnu Choodalani'. The Telugu romantic drama film was directed by V. R. Prathap, and featured Raveena Rajput.

NTR Jr then went on to appear in films like 'Student No: 1', 'Subbu', 'Allari Ramudu', 'Simhadri', ' Naa Alludu', 'Narasimhudu', 'Yamadonga', 'Brindavanam', 'Dammu', 'Temper', 'Janatha Garage', 'Jai Lava Kusa' and 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava'.

He was seen as Komaram Bheem in epic period drama 'RRR', directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. It was produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment. The film starred Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie has won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, NTR is making his Hindi film debut with the upcoming action drama 'War 2'. He also has 'Devara: Part 2', and 'Dragon' in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor