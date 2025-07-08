'Dore Dore Dil Pe Tere' from Heer Express makes for a perfect wedding album

Mumbai, July 8 After treating music lovers with the soulful melody "Ve Ranjhana", the makers of the family entertainer "Heer Express" have released the perfect wedding anthem from the drama, "Dore Dore Dil Pe Tere"

Set against the backdrop of a wedding, the track features Indians and foreigners tapping their feet to the groovy beats of a love-filled number. The lead pair from "Heer Express" - Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani enhanced the vibe of the song with their electrifying chemistry.

"Ve Ranjhana" enjoys powerful vocals by the versatile singers Nakash Aziz and Harjot Kaur. With lyrics penned by Shloke Lal, the tunes for the number have been scored by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sharing the track with the netizens, the makers wrote, "A wink, a twirl, a little tease, Dore Dore is here to please! Watch now! Lijiye Chatpate Emotions Ka Swaad, Parivar Ke Saath! This #SaafSuthariParivarikFilm - #HeerExpress releasing in cinemas on 8th August."

Made under the direction of Umesh Shukla, "Heer Express" marks the Bollywood debut of Divita Juneja, along with Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Gulshan Grover in significant roles, among others.

Presented by Tulip Entertainment and Divisa Entertainment, in collaboration with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group, and jointly produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, "Heer Express" is expected to reach the cinema halls on August 8th this year.

Back on June 9, Divita Juneja took to her official Instagram account and posted her first glimpse from "Heer Express".

The post featured her sitting on a horse with a broad smile on her face.

We could also see her holding a cooking pan in one hand, with vegetables being tossed in the air.

“Pan in one hand, power in the other — Heer is on the way to meet you tomorrow! Lijiye Chatpate Emotions Ka Swaad, Parivar Ke Saath! #heerexpress releasing in cinemas on 8th August," she penned in the caption.

