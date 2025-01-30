Dot. to open for Ed Sheeran at the Pune leg of his +-=÷× tour in India

Mumbai, Jan 30 After Coldplay, British pop icon Ed Sheeran has come to India. The 'Shape of You' singer will go on a six city tour across the country during his Mathematics Tour. Musician and actor Dot. has been roped in to open for the global musician.

These two will be seen coming together today on 30th January during the Pune concert of the +-=÷× tour. Sharing the exciting announcement, Dot. penned on her official Instagram handle, "Tonight’s going to be awesome! So excited to open for @teddysphotos at Yash Lawns, Pune!"

For those who do not know, Dot. made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies", co-starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

Furthermore, Dot. also recently performed at Bandland 2024, and her act was applauded by the audience.

Ed Sheeran’s tour will kick off in Pune today on 30th January in Yash Lawns. This will be followed by his performance in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on 2nd February. On 5th February, the British singer will fly off to Chennai for his concert at the YMCA Grounds.

In addition to this, ED Sheeran will also perform in Bengaluru on 8th February at the NICE Grounds. His next stop will be Shillong's JN Stadium on 12th February. Finally, the Mathematical tour will come to an end on 15th February at the Leisure Valley Grounds.

Talking about the tickets, music enthusiasts can secure tickets in between the price range of ₹3,000 to ₹28,000, depending on the seating category and venue. The concert tickets are available on BookMyShow.

The +-=÷× tour will mark ED Sheeran’s second visit to India, following his previous sold-out Mumbai concert.

The concert is expected to hold a mix of all the blockbuster songs by Ed Sheeran including "Shape Of You", "Photograph", "Thinking Our Loud", "Castle On The Hill", and "Perfect Symphony", among others.

