Double Standards Much? Gauahar Khan Calls Out Kunickaa For Her Unfair Attacks on Tanya Mittal’s Family in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Update: Once friends have now turned enemies in house. A major fight broke out, between Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand . After kitchen fight, during task Kunickaa brought Tanya's mother and did many personal attack. After episode was telecasted, Kunickaa faced major backlash from viewership. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan who follows the show took a dig at Kunickaa and criticized her for bringing family during fight.

Gauahar took X and slam Kunickaa and posted, "Khud ke maa hone ki duhai dena , bahar ki baat mat karo n all that , n to actually state things on someone else’s mother so easily, is shocking . # double standards much !!! bb19 Hope being 61 still makes u eligible for criticism . वह एक्स्पेक्ट करो जो आप ऑफर कर सकते हैं , वरना ना करो ."

Kunickaa Makes Personal Attack on Tanya

In latest episode, during nomination task Tanya was Tanya was paired with Gaurav Khanna and housemates were asked to make sure the people sitting should not be able to complete 19 mins mark. Kunickaa's attempt to distract Tanya by involving her mother in the conversation backfired when she claimed Tanya's mother hadn't taught her anything. This deeply upset Tanya, who, despite completing the task, broke down in tears.

Consoling housemates then heard Tanya reveal past trauma, including her father's abuse and her mother's protection. Through tears, Tanya recounted her struggles starting her business, seeking permission for basic freedoms like wearing a saree or leaving the house, and her near-forced marriage at 19, which left her suicidal.

Tanya responded that Kunickaa's expectation of her being in the kitchen contradicted her preaching of women's empowerment, stating, "Who said empowered women only stay in the kitchen? I’m not saying all empowerment begins there."Tanya also recounted Kunickaa criticizing her values because her mother hadn't taught her to cook. Tanya defended her mother, noting that she doesn't cook,