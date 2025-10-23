"Double the love...": Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela expecting their second child

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : It's a double celebration at megastar Chiranjeevi's home as his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their second child.

Upasana took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the happy news as she posted an adorable video from the family's Diwali celebrations, which also coincided with her Seemantham (baby shower).

Along with the video, she wrote, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings."

In the clip, Upasana is seen dressed in a blue traditional outfit, surrounded by her loved ones who showered her with love, blessings, and gifts. Ram Charan and their daughter Klin Kaara stood by her side throughout the ceremony. Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were also seen posing happily with the couple. Actor Nagarjuna and his family were also part of the Diwali celebrations, making the occasion even more special.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQI-vdDk-k8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Upasana and Ram Charan welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023. The couple, however, has not yet revealed her face to the public.

Recently, Ram Charan was seen with his wife and father-in-law, Archery Premier League co-founder Anil Kamineni, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Archery Premier League tournament.

On the workfront, the actor will be next seen in Peddi. 'Peddi' also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles.

The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters. Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.

