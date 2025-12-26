Double Treat for Fans! Salman Khan Set to Launch Galwan Teaser — The Biggest Reveal So Far



Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday on December 27, and the special occasion is set to become even more memorable for his fans. The megastar is reportedly planning a major update on his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, as a birthday treat. According to sources, Salman Khan will share a significant update related to Battle of Galwan on his birthday, much to the excitement of his fans. The announcement is expected to be a special reveal connected to the film, making the day even more special for his admirers.

A source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “As Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27, he will be treating fans to a big update related to his upcoming film Galwan. The makers are expected to unveil a key asset from the film between 2 PM and 4 PM.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises a powerful and uncompromising portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.