Double Treat for Fans! Salman Khan Set to Launch Galwan Teaser — The Biggest Reveal So Far
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 26, 2025 18:33 IST2025-12-26T18:33:14+5:302025-12-26T18:33:43+5:30
Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday on December 27, and the special occasion is set to become even more memorable for his fans. The megastar is reportedly planning a major update on his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, as a birthday treat. According to sources, Salman Khan will share a significant update related to Battle of Galwan on his birthday, much to the excitement of his fans. The announcement is expected to be a special reveal connected to the film, making the day even more special for his admirers.
A source close to Hindustan Times revealed, “As Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27, he will be treating fans to a big update related to his upcoming film Galwan. The makers are expected to unveil a key asset from the film between 2 PM and 4 PM.”
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises a powerful and uncompromising portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.