‘Double visual treat’: Rohit Chandel on working with Aditya Narayan

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actor Rohit Chandel, who plays Dhaval in the show 'Pandya Store' has expressed his excitement on sharing the screen space with singer Aditya Narayan, calling it a double visual treat for the audience.

After an intriguing track of revenge marriage between Dhaval and Suhani, and Natasha standing up to Sandeep, the upcoming track of the show 'Pandya Store' would revolve around Dhaval fighting a life-and-death situation and returning home with Natasha.

Dhaval is to be welcomed by his family, and a special guest awaits his homecoming.

Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan will grace the show 'Pandya Store' for the special double episodes.

Talking about the same, Rohit shared: "I am excited about Aditya Narayan for gracing the sets of 'Pandya Store'. The audience will witness a party being hosted by the Pandya family as Dhaval and Natasha return home after battling a dangerous situation."

"It would be a double-visual treat for the audience. Aditya will lighten the mood and make the family members celebrate Dhaval’s homecoming," he added.

'Pandya Store' airs on Star Plus.

