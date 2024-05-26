Doug Ingle, rock band Iron Butterfly founder, dies

Los Angeles [US], May 26 : Doug Ingle, the original lead singer of the rock band Iron Butterfly, has passed away. He was 78.

Ingle's son, Doug Ingle Jr., shared the news of his father's death on social media, as per Deadline.

"It's with a heavy heart & great sadness to announce the passing of my Father Doug Ingle. Dad passed away peacefully [Friday] evening [May 24] in the presence of family," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

He continued, "Thank You Dad for being a father, teacher and friend. Cherished loving memories I will carry the rest of my days moving forward in this journey of life. Love you Dad".

Ingle was the last surviving member of Iron Butterfly's original lineup, which was formed in San Diego, California, in 1966. The original band members included Ingle, Jack Pinney on the drums, Greg Willis on the bass, and Danny Weis on the guitar.

After signing a record deal, the group's lineup changed and now included Ingle, Ron Bushy, Lee Dorman, and Erik Brann. The band is best known for its 1968 hit "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," which Ingle co-authored.

Ingle would go on to co-author other hits for the band like "Soul Experience," In the Time of Our Lives," and "Easy Rider."

