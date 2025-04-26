Dove Cameron recalls working in 'Descendants'

Los Angeles [US], April 26 : Actor Dove Cameron recently took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in 'Descendants'.

In an interview with People, Dove discussed her growth as a person and an artist, and shared that making the first three Disney Channel Original movies in the franchise the first of which premiered in 2015 was an integral part of her development.

"[Making the movies] always felt like summer camp because we went away to do training for a month before filming started," Cameron, 29, recalled.

"And it was so we were all so young and we were all so green, and we made these very close friendships and bonds at a time in which most people are doing that with friends at school. And I know that a lot of Disney stars say that, but it truly felt magical, and it felt untouched and it felt like we were so present. It was this thing that can't ever be replicated," she added.

She also opened up about her bond with her co-stars.

"I think that's my favorite part [about the films], because I know that as an audience member, the thing that comes out of it is the film product and that's the thing that you fall in love with and it means so much to your childhood. And it means so much to our childhood and our youth and our growing up as well," Dove recalled.

