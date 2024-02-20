DPIFF Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal wins Best Actor (Critics) award for 'Sam Bahadur'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : Actor Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film 'Sam Bahadur' at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

The actor shared a special video message in which he shared his happiness, which was played at the gala event as he couldn't attend the award.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Zee5 shared a video on their stories in which Vicky said, "Thank you so much to the jury of Dadasaheb Phalke Award for awarding me the Best Actor Critics for my work in Sam Bahadur. Sorry main aaj event pr nahi aa paa rha hun because mujhe kisi karan varsh Mumbai ke bahar travel karna pad rha hai (Sorry, I am not able to come to the event today because for some reason I have to travel outside Mumbai) but thank you this means a lot to me, it's a huge honor and I would like to thank my director Meghna Gulzar, my producer Ronnie Screwala and the entire team of Sam Bahadur..all the technicians, the writers, my co-actors jinki badaulat main kaam bohot ache se kar paaya ( Thanks to whom I was able to do the work very well ) thank you so much. I would like to thank the family of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw sir for their help, love and support. This one is for my lovely audience jinhone is film ko theatres mein jaake dekha bohot saara pyaar diya aur hume bohot support kiya (Those who watched this film in theatres gave a lot of love and supported us a lot) thank you so much and last but not the least, this one is dedicated to the Indian army."

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after 'Raazi'.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

