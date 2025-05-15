Dr Shriram Nene gazes lovingly into Madhuri Dixit’s eyes on her birthday

Mumbai, May 15 Dr. Shriram Nene took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife and actress Madhuri Dixit.

Marking the special occasion, he posted a series of photos — one of which beautifully captured the couple gazing into each other’s eyes, radiating love and warmth. He also shared photos of the couple posing with their two sons, offering a glimpse into their close-knit family life. One sweet moment shows Madhuri sitting gracefully while her two sons stand behind her, their arms lovingly wrapped around her shoulders.

For the caption, Dr. Nene wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one who’s brightened our lives in every way. You’ve made everything lighter, warmer, and better—just by being you. I’d choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring. Here’s to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always.”

The couple tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to two sons. They spent the first decade of their marriage living in the United States before relocating to India, where Dixit resumed her Bollywood career.

Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 58th birthday on May 15, and the occasion was marked by an outpouring of love across social media. Fans, family members, and celebrities flooded the internet with warm wishes. Among them was Kajol, who penned a sweet note for the legendary actress, fondly calling her the ‘OG dancing queen.’ Sharing her image, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to the OG dancing queen…May you always stun us with your grace on stage and off of it @maduridixitnene.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2024 release “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” The horror-comedy saw her in a key role, sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri.

