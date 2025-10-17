Dr. Shriram Nene reflects on his journey with Madhuri Dixit as they celebrate 26th anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 17 Dr. Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit are celebrating a special milestone in their relationship as they mark 26 years of togetherness.

The power couple, who continue to serve major relationship goals, commemorated the occasion with heartfelt tributes and loving messages for each other. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shriram posted a heartwarming video featuring their cherished memories. The video montage shows the couple striking happy poses together during vacations and other outings. The doting husband also included candid and stylish shots of the actress.

For the caption, Shriram Nene wrote, “To my love, happy 26th anniversary and to another year gone by and so many more happy ever after to come. Every year gets better with you. To many more happily ever after, raising kids, saving the world, entertaining everyone, driving to tomorrow together.”

Madhuri Dixit also shared a beautiful video featuring unseen glimpses from their wedding and other memorable moments from their journey together. Alongside it, the ‘Devdas’ actress wrote, “From moments to memories, 26 years of walking through life hand in hand. Happy anniversary @drneneofficial.” Dixit also added the romantic song “Tu Hain Toh” from the film “Mr. And Mrs. Mahi” as background score for the video.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene tied the knot on October 17, 1999. The couple got married in a private ceremony in the US, away from the spotlight of Indian fandom. For six years, the actress embraced a life away from Bollywood’s glamour, focusing on her family. When she chose to return to India and resume her career, Dr. Nene stood by her side and moved back with her.

Madhuri and Sriram are proud parents to sons, Arin and Raayan.

In 2007, Madhuri Dixit made her much-awaited comeback to films after a five-year break. The actress took on the lead role in Anil Mehta’s dance drama “Aaja Nachle.”

