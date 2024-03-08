Dragon Ball Series Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away at 68

The creator of 'Dragon Ball' manga, Akira Toriyama, died at 68. He succumbed to acute subdural haematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain, on March 1.Dragon Ball is hugely popular around the world and the comic series has also spawned cartoon and film versions.

The Dragon Ball comic series debuted in 1984. It follows a boy named Son Goku in his quest to collect magical dragon balls to defend Earth against alien humanoids called Saiyans.Mr Toriyama had uncompleted works at the time of his death.

Born in Nagoya, Japan in 1955, Mr Toriyama broke into the comic book world in the early 1980s with Dr. Slump, which tells the story of a little girl robot Arale and her scientist creator.But Dragon Ball was his most famous work.