Drake celebrates son Adonis' 7th birthday with SpongeBob-themed party

Washington [US], October 14 : Drake's son Adonis celebrated his 7th birthday in style with a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed party. The rapper's son marked his big day on Friday surrounded by fun decorations and sweet moments with his dad.

Drake took to his Instagram on Sunday to share two adorable photos of the celebration. The pictures showed the father-son duo enjoying the party, which had a Bikini Bottom-inspired setting, complete with jellyfish and the cartoon's famous flower-shaped clouds. The party even had a special sign reading, "Adonis' 7th Birthday."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBFAwXMx4BM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the first photo, Adonis, wearing a bright yellow SpongeBob-themed shirt, posed seriously just like his dad. Drake, known for his hit songs like "One Dance" and "God's Plan," wrapped an arm around his son as they posed together. In the second photo, the pair smiled brightly, with Drake holding Adonis close.

The proud dad captioned the pictures with, "Big Don."

Adonis is the son of Drake and French artist Sophie Brussaux. The two have co-parented Adonis since confirming his paternity in 2018. Drake often spends time with Adonis in Los Angeles, Toronto, and even at NBA games, where they are seen sitting courtside together.

Adonis is already following in his father's footsteps. He has appeared in music videos and even designed the cover art for Drake's album For All the Dogs.

In October last year, he released his first rap song, "My Man," performing it at his 6th birthday party.

Drake often shares special moments with Adonis, including a touching Father's Day post this year. In June, he shared a series of photos featuring Adonis and his own father, Dennis. One of the photos showed the three generations wearing cowboy hats in a field, while another captured a fun selfie.

"Three generations," Drake captioned the Father's Day post. "Happy Father's Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons."

It's clear that Drake treasures the time he spends with Adonis, making each moment count, from birthdays to holidays.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor