Drake criticises Grammy Awards, here's why

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : Five-time Grammy-winning rapper Drake once again took a potshot at the organisers of the awards ahead of the telecast of the 66th edition of the awards.

The Canadian rapper, songwriter and actor took to social media to slam the Grammy Awards ceremony that were held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Sharing a brief clip of his 2019 Grammy acceptance speech, the 37-year-old musician wrote, "All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts, it's just the opinion of a group of people (whose) name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn't dictate s**t in our world."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in 2019, Drake received a Grammy for best rap song for 'God's Plan' and in his speech, he downplayed the significance of the award. "I want to let you know that we're playing in an opinion-based sport. Not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where at the end of the year, you're holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games."

The hip-hop star said, "This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis (Scott)."

Drake further wrote, "But look, the point is, you've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown. Look, if there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows? You don't need this right there I promise you," he said of the Grammys trophy. "You already won."

This year, Drake was nominated in four categories including best rap performance, best rap song, best melodic rap performance and best rap album via a collaboration with 21 Savage.

