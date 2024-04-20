Drake drops official Kendrick Lamar diss track 'Push Ups'

Washington [US], April 20 : After igniting a firestorm of speculation and debate on a leaked Kendrick Lamar diss track over the weekend, Drake has finally dropped the official studio version of 'Push Ups' on streaming platforms nearly a week later.

The 37-year-old rapper, who jumped into the fray following Lamar's controversial verse on Future and Metro Boomin's 'Like That,' also unveiled the official cover art for the single on his Instagram stories.

The artwork features a shoe-size scale, reportedly a pointed reference to a line in the track aimed at Lamar.

"How the f**k you big steppin' with a size-seven men's on?" Drake raps, directly alluding to Lamar's 2022 album, 'Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.'

Drake sent social media into a frenzy when what seemed like an unfinished demo of 'Push Ups' leaked last Saturday, initially featuring a sample from Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s 'Get Money.'

Shortly thereafter, a higher-quality version emerged with a new beat, sparking scepticism about its authenticity, with some speculating it was AI-generated.

However, Drake appeared to confirm the legitimacy of the track by sharing an image from 'Kill Bill' on his Instagram story, depicting a scene of Uma Thurman's character brandishing a sword against a circle of adversaries.

The release of 'Push Ups' sparked a flurry of reactions, prompting a swift reply from Rick Ross, who was targeted in the song and promptly released 'Champagne Moments' just hours after Drake's track surfaced.

In his response, Ross alleged that Drake had undergone cosmetic surgery and later teased the rapper by performing in a hoodie adorned with Drake's face, as per Variety.

This latest feud traces back to J. Cole's reference to Lamar as part of "the big three" in 'First Person Shooter,' a collaboration with Drake from last year's 'For All the Dogs.'

Lamar didn't take kindly to the designation and fired back at both artists with a surprise feature on 'Like That,' featured on Future and Metro's 'We Don't Trust You' released last month.

J. Cole initially responded with '7 Minute Drill' on his surprise project 'Might Delete Later,' but swiftly distanced himself from the track, labelling it the "lamest s**t I ever did" and removing it from streaming services just a week after its release.

The ongoing back-and-forth between these heavyweight rap titans continues to captivate fans, leaving many eagerly anticipating the next move in this evolving saga.

