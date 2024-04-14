Drake hits back at Kendrick Lamar with 4-minute 'diss track' on social media

Los Angeles, April 14 Rapper Kendrick Lamar earlier pointed guns at Drake and J. Cole on Metro Boomin and Future’s ‘Like That’. But, Drake is not the one to take it lightly.

The Canadian rapper seemingly launched a counter-offensive. Drake has apparently fired back -- although there’s been no official confirmation -- with a diss track that surfaced on social media, reports ‘Variety’.

Early in the day, a four-minute “leaked” song attributed to Drake circulated on social media, with some doubting its authenticity and speculating that it was an AI-generated record.

As per ‘Variety’, the original version sounded like an unmixed demo over an interpolation of Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s ‘Get Money’, while a high-quality version with a different beat emerged in the afternoon. To make matters more opaque, Power 105 (a radio network) claimed that the diss track was legitimate and debuted the official artwork showing Lamar doing pushups, though Drake’s team did not immediately confirm the track’s legitimacy.

Following a day filled with online discussion, Drake seemingly confirmed the track’s legitimacy by posting a photo on Instagram of Uma Thurman as the Bride in ‘Kill Bill’, wielding a Samurai sword while surrounded by a group of attackers. Not only Power 105 but also its parent company, iHeartRadio -- the country’s largest radio network -- have posted the song, which also supports its authenticity.

Drake’s song, apparently titled ‘Push Ups’, sees the rapper firing shots in all directions. He, of course, goes at Lamar straight out of the gate with a few jabs.

He also poked fun at Lamar’s guest appearances on mainstream pop songs and suggested that Lamar’s former label, Top Dawg Entertainment, demanded half of his earnings.

