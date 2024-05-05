Drake humorously responds to Kendrick Lamar's allegation of having hidden daughter

Washington [US], May 5 : In the latest twist of the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, tensions have escalated as Lamar dropped a bombshell accusation in his latest diss track, 'Meet the Grahams,' alleging that Drake is concealing another child from the public eye besides his known son, Adonis.

Responding characteristically, Drake took to his Instagram Story in the early hours following the track's release, injecting humour into the situation, as he playfully requested assistance in locating his purported "hidden daughter."

Alongside a series of faces with tears emojis, Drake wrote, "nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me, these guys are in shambles."

Lamar's diss track didn't mince words, as he directly accused Drake of being a "deadbeat" father and implied the existence of another daughter.

In a verse laden with pointed lyrics, Lamar expressed remorse on behalf of the alleged daughter for her father's absence, criticizing Drake's priorities and character.

The ongoing feud saw Drake retaliating with his diss track titled 'Family Matters,' where he addressed Lamar's accusations and threw jabs at various other artists including A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Future, and Rick Ross.

Drake's response aimed to hit back at Lamar's claims while also bringing attention to alleged infidelity within Lamar's own relationship with fiancee Whitney Alford, among other personal topics.

As the social media banter continues between the two rap giants, fans are left eagerly awaiting the next move in this high-stakes lyrical battle.

Each diss track revealed new layers of animosity and personal revelations. For now, both Drake and Lamar's loyal fanbases are left to speculate on the truth behind the allegations and anticipate what further developments may unfold in this ongoing saga of musical rivalry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor