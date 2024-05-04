Drake, Kendrick Lamar engage in intensely personal diss tracks

Washington [US], May 4 : The ongoing feud between rap titans Drake and Kendrick Lamar has escalated to new heights as both artists unleashed deeply personal diss tracks in retaliation against each other.

The latest round of verbal warfare began when Kendrick Lamar dropped his track '6:16 in LA' earlier in the day, prompting quick responses from both sides.

Drake hit back with 'Family Matters,' while Lamar released 'Meet the Grahams,' each track delving into deeply intimate territory.

Drake's 'Family Matters' clocks in at seven minutes of scathing lyrics aimed squarely at Lamar, as per Variety.

Taking the battle to a personal level, Drake addresses Lamar's relationship with his fiancee Whitney Alford, questioning his fidelity and choice of partners. The Toronto native doesn't stop there, bringing up Lamar's children and even suggesting that one of them might not be his own.

He also references a cease and desist order from Tupac Shakur's estate, implicating Lamar in the legal action against him.

In a particularly pointed move, Drake appears in the video for 'Family Matters' at a Toronto Chinese restaurant referenced by Lamar in a previous track, adding another layer of significance to his retaliation.

The track closes with Drake musing on the prospect of their children playing together, injecting a bitter note into the ongoing feud.

Not to be outdone, Kendrick Lamar's 'Meet the Grahams' hits back with equal force, targeting Drake's family members including his son Adonis, mother Sandra, and father Dennis.

Lamar pulls no punches, criticizing Drake's parenting and upbringing while also alleging the existence of a secret daughter.

According to Variety, the track paints a damning portrait of Drake's family life, with Lamar questioning the rapper's character and values.

The feud between Drake and Lamar has captured the attention of fans and industry insiders alike, with each new track adding fuel to the fire.

What began as a series of lyrical jabs has evolved into a full-blown war of words, drawing in other artists such as J. Cole, Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin.

The diss tracks are available on YouTube.

