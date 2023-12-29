Drake shares adorable picture with his mom, son

Washington [US], December 29 : Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter Drake shared glimpses of special moments he spent with his mom, Sandi Graham, and his son, 6-year-old Adonis, reported People.

The three can be seen posing together next to a Christmas tree.

"Gifted you things with and without barcodes, gave with every fiber of my soul, Gia stones that glowed and Chanel flaps that overflowed, I even gave you the tools to avoid reaping what you sowed...but somehow different stories are being told on road," he captioned the photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1V0utJul3X/?hl=en

Drake shares his son with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

The "Hotline Bling" rapper celebrated his son Adonis' sixth birthday in October by posting the child's first rap song and video to Instagram. Adonis appears in the video wearing a basketball jersey and rapping while shooting hoops with his friends and drawing on a whiteboard. Drake even makes a cameo appearance in the video.

"Happy birthday my son...MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW," Drake wrote in his Instagram caption.

The delighted father additionally uploaded a video of his son's debut live performance to his Instagram Story. Adonis was writing "Dialled in" over the picture, and Drake was heard yelling and applauding for his son.

Adonis has worked with his father on other occasions before. Adonis starred in the music video that his father made for his new song, "8am in Charlotte." An off-screen Drake questions his son Adonis about his artwork at the start of the video.

As Adonis shows his father his artwork, he explains the meaning behind each drawing. Drake asks his son how much he was paid for his drawing at the conclusion of the description. Adonis scoffs, "Oh, please," as his father's single fades into the video.

That wasn't Adonis' only contribution to his dad's new album FOR ALL THE DOGS. He also drew the cover art for the record, which his proud father revealed on his Instagram. "FOR ALL THE DOGS," Drake captioned his post. "Cover by Adonis," the Toronto-born talent added, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor