Drake's eighth studio album ‘For All the Dogs’ release date out

Washington DC [US], September 7 : Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter Drake has announced the release date for his eighth studio album, ‘For All the Dogs.’

The new album is set to be released on September 22.

Drake announced the release date on Instagram on Wednesday, along with a video of his father, Dennis Graham.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3wbyDuyXm/

The Toronto rapper's new full-length effort arrives after weeks of teasers and serves as the follow-up to his and 21 Savage's "Her Loss." It also happens to coincide with Savage and Drake's co-headlining tour across the United States.

Drake revealed the initiative in June as part of a promotional effort for his poetry collection, ‘Titles Ruin Everything,’ which he co-authored with songwriter Kenza Samir.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” he wrote in the announcement post. The social media post also included a link where the album’s impending arrival was initially revealed.

“They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. For All The Dogs,” he added.

Drake was observed donning dog masks in New York City in the weeks preceding up to the project, and he teased that the set will contain a feature from Nicki Minaj during his Detroit tour stop on July 8.

On August 21, he also posted the cover art, which was drawn by his son Adonis, on Instagram.

“Me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her,” he said.

The ‘Young Money’ star was last seen on Nicki Minaj's 2021 single ‘Seeing Green,’ which also featured Lil Wayne.

For the previous three years, Drake has released a solo full-length album every year. ‘For All the Dogs’ follows ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ from 2022 and ‘Certified Lover Boy’ from 2021, both of which topped Billboard's albums list with strong streaming figures.

Earlier this year, at his Apollo show, the Canadian-born rapper stated that he was considering releasing another album simply because he "might get bored and make another one."

During the opening night of his tour, he made a similar claim about his workflow. “I don’t know about these guys that go away for three, four, five years, [and] wanna chill out and all that shit. That’s not me,” he told fans.

