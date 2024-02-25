Drashti Dhami turns from casual to glam in dramatic transformation video

Mumbai, Feb 25 Actress Drashti Dhami has dropped a 'fantastic' transformation video of herself, where she goes from simple casual to an ultimate glamorous look, leaving the fans in awe of her beauty.

The actress, who is best known for her role in shows like 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi', and 'Dill Mill Gayye' on Sunday took to Instagram, where she enjoys 3.1 million followers, and shared a Reel video, featuring her beautiful look transformation.

The visual begins with Drashti wearing a white and blue striped tank top, with no make-up on. She is lip syncing to the tune of 'Boombastic' by Shaggy.

The video then shows her transformation, wherein she can be seen flaunting her hot glamourous look.

The 39-year-old is wearing an all black outfit, with a deep neckline.

Her makeup is all about nude pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and arched brows. She tied her hair in a neat bun.

For accessories, she opted for gold bangles, matching choker necklace, and earrings.

The video received love from her fandom, with users posting comments like: "beautiful", "sexy".

One fan said: "please TV show karo bade din ho gaye". Another fan wrote: "Madhubala".

On the work front, Drashti last featured in the 2023 web series 'Duranga'. She portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel, in the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor