"Dream come true for me": Katrina Kaif on working with Sriram Raghavan in 'Merry Christmas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Actor Katrina Kaif is all set to come up with her upcoming movie 'Merry Christmas', which is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Sharing the experience of working with director Sriram Raghavan, actor Katrina Kaif shared, "Working with Sriram Raghavan was a dream come true for me. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He's a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world."

She added, "He's an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about making this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release."

Earlier, on the occasion of Christmas, the makers of the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' unveiled the film's title track. The song is sung by Ash King and composed by Pritam.

Unveiling the song's audio, Tips' social media took to Instagram and wrote, "The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here. In Cinemas 12th Jan."

'Merry Christmas' is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun.'

A few days ago, the film's trailer was released and it left everyone intrigued.

Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction, and surprises await the audience.

Vijay and Katrina's chemistry is refreshing and is bound to impress the audience.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg.

